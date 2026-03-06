Shropshire green energy firm urges dealerships to act fast over £18 million electric truck grants

The increase to the Government's Plug-in Truck Grant will cut up to £120,000 from the cost of a new electric truck until the end of March.

Joe Collison, managing director of Shrewsbury-based CES, welcomed the move and called on dealerships to act now to secure the maximum benefit for their customers.

He also highlighted the need for dealerships and operators to work together to ensure charging infrastructure is in place so new trucks can be put into service immediately.