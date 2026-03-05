Public engagement on Powys County Council's draft GROW / TYFU Powys Economic Strategy, which sets out a vision for growing a stronger, fairer and greener local economy through to 2040 has begun

The draft strategy focuses on seven key growth sectors, including advanced manufacturing, energy, rural and foundational economies, tourism and events, and skills development.

It also places strong emphasis on sustainability, resilience, and creating better paid opportunities for people who live and work in Powys.

Councillor Glyn Preston, Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys, said: “This strategy sets out an ambitious but practical vision for how we grow the Powys economy in a way that works for our communities, businesses and our environment.

“We want this to be shaped by the people of Powys, which is why this engagement is so important. Whether you are a resident, business owner, or community representative, I encourage you to get involved, and help us shape the future of our county.”

During the engagement period, people can have their say online by completing a survey on the Council’s Engagement Hub: https://www.haveyoursaypowys.wales/grow-powys

Or share views offline, with printed surveys and information available on request across Powys Libraries. Please return completed forms to library staff, or scan and email them to haveyoursay@powys.gov.uk

Alongside the wider public engagement, the Council will also be working directly with Town and Community Councils, businesses, partners and community organisations to make sure local perspectives from every part of Powys help inform the final strategy.

The closing date for responses is Wednesday, March 25.

All feedback gathered between will be analysed and used to refine the strategy before it is finalised and published.