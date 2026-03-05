West Midlands law firm expands footprint in the Black Country

FBC Manby Bowdler has bought out Jordans Solicitors in an undisclosed deal.

Jordans employs 30 staff across offices in Blackheath and Halesowen and brings the firm into the growing Adeptio Law Group which was founded by FBC Manby Bowdler following a £30 million investment by private equity firm Horizon Capital in 2024.

The deal adds more bases to the legal group which already has a presence in Shrewsbury, Telford and Wolverhampton among others.In the last year, revenues at FBC grew to more than £18 million.

Neil Lloyd, chief executive of FBC Manby Bowdler, said: "Our aim is to build a national legal services platform through the acquisition of high-quality regional firms and we're delighted that Jordans Solicitors has joined us on that journey.

"Jordans has built a strong reputation for more than three decades for delivering personal, trusted legal services to clients across the West Midlands, specialising in property, wills and probate and family law.

FBC Manby Bowdler chief executive Neil Lloyd (left) with Jordans Solicitors managing director Michael Jordan

"It has deep roots in the communities it serves and a team that genuinely cares about its clients. This acquisition strengthens our presence in the wider Birmingham and Black Country region and we are excited about what we can achieve together."

Michael Jordan, managing director of Jordans Solicitors, will remain with the business post-completion and has become a partner.

He said: "My father founded this firm in 1991 and everything we have built over more than 30 years has been about serving our local communities in Blackheath and Halesowen.

“That legacy means everything to me and this feels like the right move at the right time. Our shared values and genuine commitment to looking after both clients and people was clear from the beginning.

“We will now have access to greater resources, broader expertise and a platform for real growth.“I am looking forward to everything that lies ahead."