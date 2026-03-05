High Sheriff presents award to HR Dept Shropshire for youth engagement

The HR Dept Shropshire, located at The Quad in Telford, is part of a national network offering HR and employment law services to small and medium-sized businesses. The local team is known for its professional HR expertise and community involvement.

Managing Director Niamh Kelly stated: “Supporting Youth Awareness Day reflects our belief that strong workplaces are built within strong communities. Creating awareness, opportunity and positive futures for young people is an initiative that aligns closely with our values. We’re proud to have received this certificate of recognition.”