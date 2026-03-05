Telford pupils shine in recycling and reuse competition this World Book Day

The Lantern Primary and Nursery Academy and Lightmoor Village Primary School were the winners of Veolia’s World Book Day competition which asked pupils to come up with ideas for reducing waste and encouraging reuse.

Every pupil at the winning schools received a preloved, age-appropriate book which had been donated for reuse at the Council’s two Household Recycling Centres, showcasing the power of reuse. Additional books were donated to both schools’ libraries as extra reading material for the children.

Lightmoor's winning project, 'Flowers for 2026', which will be led by the pupil–run Eco Club, will encourage fellow pupils to nurture plants to help pollinators, reuse plastic pots, and fill the school with colour by sowing seeds collected last year.

Pupils from Lantern Primary Academy with their free books following their competition win

The Lantern's 'Swap Shop Stop' project will see pupils lead a reuse initiative to foster sustainability, kindness and connection. The project will embrace waste reduction by enabling the swapping of hobby kits, toys, uniforms and equipment.

Telford and Wrekin residents can visit the borough’s two Household Recycling Centres to recycle a range of materials, including furniture, toys and textiles and to drop off good quality items at on-site reuse containers.

Michelle Skidmore, Headteacher, Lantern Primary and Nursery Academy, said: “We are delighted to have won the competition and to receive this generous donation of books from Veolia. It comes at the perfect time as we prepare to start our Swap Shop Stop reuse project, supporting sustainability while giving children the opportunity to enjoy and share new stories.”

Pupils from Lightmoor Village Primary choosing their free pre-loved books, following their Reuse Competition win.

Jeff Sears, Regional Director for Veolia, said: “In our partnership with Telford & Wrekin Council, protecting the environment is at the heart of what we do through our recycling and waste collection and treatment services. Educational workshops and competitions in primary schools are a fantastic way to engage even the youngest residents with sustainability and we're delighted that this competition has encouraged pupils to lead their own reuse initiatives this World Book Day and throughout the year.”

Carolyn Healy, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, Planning & Sustainability, said: “Our long-standing partnership with Veolia continues to make a positive impact across the borough. It’s inspiring to see pupils taking the lead on reuse and sustainability, especially through creative projects like this linked to World Book Day. These small actions show how reusing everyday items like books can make a real difference. We’re proud to support initiatives that help children learn, create and champion positive change in their schools while protecting the environment.”