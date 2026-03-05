Local councillors call for a banking hub in Llanidloes

For a rural market town serving a wide surrounding area, this lack of reliable cash access is simply not good enough.

County Councillors Glyn Preston and Fleur Frantz-Morgans, backed unanimously by all Llanidloes Town Councillors, have written to LINK to request a full Access to Cash Assessment — the first step towards securing a banking hub for the town.

A banking hub would provide shared, face-to-face banking services for customers of multiple banks, including cash withdrawals and deposits, access to coins for businesses, and private spaces for support and advice.

These hubs are designed specifically for towns like Llanidloes that have lost bank branches but still rely heavily on cash.

Llanidloes serves a wide rural catchment area, including surrounding villages, and many residents face long journeys and limited public transport to reach the nearest alternative banking facilities.

The town also has an ageing population and a strong independent retail sector — both of which depend on reliable access to cash.

Cllr Glyn Preston said:“The fact that the Town Council unanimously backed our call for a Banking Hub shows just how strongly people feel in Llanidloes. Cash access in town is stretched and unreliable - with the town's only ATM often out of cash. A banking hub would provide a practical, long-term solution for residents and businesses alike.”

Cllr Fleur Frantz-Morgans added:“This is about fairness and inclusion. People should be able to access basic banking services in their own town, without having to travel long distances. A banking hub would support local businesses and strengthen our town centre."