Telford MP meets Transport Minister to press case for new direct Shropshire to London train service

Shaun Davies MP met with Lord Hendry, Minister of State at the Department for Transport, to discuss the latest proposals for a new direct rail service between Wrexham and London via Telford.

The meeting also explored all other potential options to improve connectivity for Telford, including the possibility of reintroducing a route via Wolverhampton.

On Monday Wrexham, Shropshire and Midlands Railway (WSMR), which is behind the proposed service, chartered a special train to travel the route.

A number of Shropshire politicians and business leaders travelled on the train before MPs presented a letter to 10 Downing Street calling for the service to be approved.

It comes after WSMR saw a previous bid to get the service approved rejected.

It submitted a second application in December.

Speaking following his meeting Mr Davies said: "It is my priority to ensure we have done everything we can at this stage of the second application to prepare for the outcome, so we are on the front foot when we receive the decision. The purpose of this meeting was to once again press the case that this is a service Telford needs and to make that case directly to Ministers.

"This is an important issue for Telford residents and businesses and I hear them clearly. This is not just about Telford residents getting to London but connecting new and existing business to Telford so we can create more jobs here.

"Telford is a growing town, businesses relocating and opening here. Improved connectivity with London would help accelerate growth locally and support the delivery of the Government’s economic agenda.

"I am committed to working with the Department for Transport and the ORR towards a solution that works for them, but also addresses what is a glaring issue for Telford constituents and communities across the region.”

In addition to his meeting with the Minister, Mr Davies said he has scheduled further discussions with the ORR, Network Rail and Avanti West Coast.

Alongside the WSMR proposal, he said he is also continuing to push for improvements to West Midlands Trains services to Telford, seeking broader enhancements to reliability, frequency and passenger experience.

A decision by the independent Office for Road and Rail is due in the Spring