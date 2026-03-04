The work by Powys County Council’s Housing Communities Team is helping deliver the vision “Every Home a Foundation, Every Person a Future” and continues to transform lives across the county.

Over the last three years, emergency housing placements have fallen dramatically – from 63 in October 2023 to just 29 by December 2025.

Weekly emergency accommodation estimated net costs have also reduced from £39,024 to £16,408, allowing more resources to be directed towards prevention, early help and long‑term support.

The use of temporary accommodation has also fallen, from 285 households in March 2025 to 259 in November 2025.

Statutory homelessness cases have also reduced from 283 to 257 since March 2025 and from 382 in August 2022 thanks to the impact of the council’s proactive prevention work.

The council is also letting homes faster than ever before with households moving into permanent homes far more quickly.

Average letting times have improved from 18.16 days in June 2022 to just 6.27 days in December 2025, outperforming the service target. Faster lettings reduce the need for temporary accommodation and help new tenant households settle sooner.

Rent collection remains strong at 92.9%, closely aligned with the same point last year. Arrears levels are stable and being well‑managed across all four areas, reflecting effective early engagement with tenants.

Since April 2025, the Housing Communities Team has completed 184 new‑tenancy visits, carried out 135 formal estate inspections, conducted 430 block cleaning checks and achieved an 86% response rate on housing calls (excluding repairs)

During November alone, staff knocked on 143 doors, completed 50 tenant surveys, and received strong positive feedback from residents.

Councillor Matthew Dorrance, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for a Fairer Powys, said: “These improvements are the result of the Housing Communities Team’s passion and commitment.

“They have helped reduce homelessness, cut emergency housing costs, speed up access to permanent homes and provide strong, compassionate support to tenants across Powys.

“Their work is transforming lives and building a stronger, fairer and more secure future for our communities. The team will continue strengthening prevention, tenancy support and community engagement throughout 2026.”