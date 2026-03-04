Call for help to shape countryside access in Powys

Expressions of interest are now open for new members to join the Powys Local Access Forum (LAF) for the 2026–2029 term.

The Forum works closely with the council’s Countryside Access and Recreation team, offering advice, insight, and local knowledge to help shape future priorities for managing public rights of way and outdoor access.

The council is encouraging interested individuals to submit their expressions of interest by email to rights.of.way@powys.gov.uk by Friday, April 3.

In addition to joining the Forum, residents who want to get involved in hands on countryside work can take part in the council’s popular volunteer programme.

Volunteers support a wide range of practical tasks across the county – outside the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park – from installing gates and repairing bridges to caring for local greenspaces.

Volunteer opportunities are varied, from physically active roles to positions focused on supervision, coordination, or engaging with local communities about upcoming work. More information is available under ‘Volunteer to maintain public rights of way’ at https://en.powys.gov.uk/countryside

Members of the public can also support the team by reporting issues they discover on the path network. A new online reporting portal makes it easier than ever to view the county’s 9,250km network and pinpoint the exact location of a problem. This helps the team respond more quickly and accurately to issues on the ground. The portal can be accessed under ‘Report a concern with a right of way’ at https://en.powys.gov.uk/countryside

Anyone wishing to learn more about joining the Powys Local Access Forum, volunteering, or using the new reporting tool is encouraged to get in touch with the Countryside Access and Recreation team at rights.of.way@powys.gov.uk or call 01597 827595.