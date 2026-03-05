Applicant Mr Bryan wants to locate the single shipping container on what is currently a yard to the rear of an existing terrace of shops and offices within Llandrindod Wells Conservation Area.

In a statement as part of the planning application, Mr Bryan says the offices within Brighton House require additional storage that the building cannot currently provide for its existing users.

The staff require easy access to the items that will be stored within, making a shipping container a good non-permanent and versatile solution to the problem.

The container will be of standard shipping container form and scale, finished in an oxide red colour, chosen specifically to reflect and complement the tones of surrounding brickwork and positioned to the rear of existing buildings, within an area already characterised by ancillary and service-related structures

A Heritage Impact Assessment concludes that the proposed siting of a shipping container to the rear of Brighton House will not affect the character and appearance of the conservation area.

The report says; “The development is modest in scale, sensitively coloured, and located in an area of limited heritage significance. It accords with national and local planning policy and will not result in harm to designated heritage assets.”

Llandrindod Wells Town Council considered the application at a recent meeting.

Llandrindod Wells Mayor Councillor Steve Deeks-D’Silva said: “The heritage people say its no problem as it is out of sight and they did not have any problems with it.”

Members agreed not to raise any objections about the plan.

Powys County Council will make a final decision on the plan by April 3.