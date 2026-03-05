TUI and Jet2 issue update on flights to Cyprus from East Midlands Airport amid Middle East airspace closures

The Foreign Office is currently not advising holidaymakers to avoid Cyprus, but it has warned of regional unrest and terrorism threats amid the conflict in the Middle East.

Overnight on Monday (2 March), a hangar at RAF Akrotiri was hit by an Iranian-made Shahed drone, which was launched from Beirut in Lebanon, according to Cypriot officials.

Two further drones detected on Monday were shot down by British warplanes, which took off from Akrotiri.

Britain has since deployed air defence destroyer HMS Dragon to help protect Cyprus, but the Type 45 warship is not expected to sail until next week.

Jet2 plane. (Photo: Nicholas T Ansell/PA)

Flights have been cancelled from the UK to Cyprus this week after the Iranian attack on the UK RAF Akrotiri base. British Airways, easyJet and TUI all cancelled flights to the destination.

TUI and Jet2 both fly to Paphos in Cyprus from East Midlands Airport. Both airlines have issued an update on the status of their flights and whether any more will be cancelled.

Jet2 have not made any cancellations this week. The airline told the Express and Star: “We always follow the travel advice of the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), and their current guidance shows that there are no travel restrictions in place to Cyprus.

"As such, our flights and holidays are operating as normal, and are subject to the usual terms and conditions. We will of course continue to monitor the situation closely.”

TUI confirmed that it plans to operate its Cyprus holidays as planned, but it will still continue to monitor the situation and FCOD advice. If Foreign Office advice changes the airline will contact customers directly.

British holidaymakers are still stuck in the Middle East after scores of flights have been cancelled. Emirates is operating a limited number of repatriation services despite it announcing that all scheduled flights are cancelled until at least 11.59pm GST on Saturday March 7.

There were emotional scenes at Birmingham airport on Wednesday (4 March) when the first flight from Dubai landed just after 12pm. The first departure flight to Dubai from Birmingham since the conflict in the Middle East began also departed at 13:40pm.

The same two flights are scheduled to operate at the West Midlands hub today (Thursday 5 March).

British Airways is also among the carriers operating commercial flights back to the UK, including from Muscat. One took off on Wednesday night and landed at Heathrow today.

Two more British Airways flights will take passengers from Muscat to London Heathrow on Friday and Saturday. The airline said the flights would be available to those with an existing booking with the airline who were in Oman or the UAE.

It has since confirmed that both the flights have been fully booked