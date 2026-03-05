I attended the incredible Peaky Blinders movie world premiere in Birmingham - here’s my verdict of the long awaited film The Immortal Man - Review

Well, what can I say?

The Peaky Blinders phenomenon created by Steven Knight has been one of the most exciting things ever to happen to the West Midlands.

Tommy Shelby is a total legend and the TV series shot Birmingham and the region into the global stratosphere like never before.

Now the iconic story continues - as a film - and it’s an explosion of magnificence and emotion, with a touch of gypsy magic.

My spine is still tingling from the thrill of seeing these Brummie megastar characters once more - this time on the big screen with the cinematic brilliance of the series magnified in all its glory.

I don’t want to spoil anyone’s experience by giving away the full storyline, but be prepared for an emotional roller coaster.

And I’m pretty sure that even if you haven’t watched all the previous episodes, or genned up on key points in the story which begins in 1919 and has now reached 1940 - you’ll still enjoy it.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man film images

I could have sat for another ten hours watching Cillian Murphy, Stephen Graham, Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, Barry Keoghan - to mention just a few of the big names in the movie - and the latest trials and tribulations to hit the city’s most famous gangster clan.

It’s totally mesmerising.

Bold, brilliant, intense, incredible - and so much more.

The haunting music, sensational fashion, quite a few massive explosions - and a gripping storyline captivated the audience at Birmingham’s Symphony Hall at the ICC from start to finish on Monday night - ahead of its release in cinemas today (Thursday).

The plot - A dynamite concoction of calamity - the plot and more

The story picks up from the end of series 6 - when our Tommy was last seen burning down his caravan to start a new life back in the 1930s.

He was never destined to be a normal, mortal man, we have been told.

And we meet the gangster chief again in the movie, once more played perfectly by Cillian Murphy, and this time World War II is underway and Birmingham is under siege.

It’s been billed as Tommy Shelby’s ‘most destructive reckoning yet’ - so there was a lot to live up to.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix/Robert Viglasky Â© 2025

You may have seen the trailer where Ada Shelby (Sophie Rundle) warns her brother that his illegitimate ‘gypsy son’, Duke (played by Barry Keoghan), is running the Peaky Blinders ‘like it’s 1919 all over again’.

She’s not wrong. Duke is certainly putting it about in true Shelby fashion when we meet him on screen - although the violence wasn’t too graphic, you may be pleased to hear.