All of the 8 Shropshire locations for fixed speed cameras to look out for as we head into spring

As you know, speeding is one of the ‘Fatal Five’ offences, alongside drink-driving, no seatbelt, distractions such as phones and using devices behind the wheel and careless or inconsiderate driving.

Using information provided by West Mercia Police, we thought we'd let you know the eight fixed speed cameras that are in place, and are worth looking out for as we head into spring.

These are the fixed cameras that the local police operate in Shropshire, including Telford & Wrekin.

See the full list below:

1. Longden Road, Shrewsbury - 30 mph - Fixed

2. B5069 Gobowen Road, Oswestry - 30 mph - Fixed

3. B4386 Mytton Oak Road, Shrewsbury - 30 mph - Fixed

4. A5, Shotatton - 40 mph - Fixed

5. Station Road, Ketley - 30 mph - Fixed

6. Haybridge Road, Telford - 30 mph - Fixed

7. A442 Trench Lock, Telford - 30 mph - Fixed & Red Light

9. A518 Trench Lock, Telford - 30 mph - Fixed & Red Light