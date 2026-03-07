Drug driver caught twice in a week gets three-year road ban

Police spotted Lawrence Connor, 31, in a Suzuki Vitara in Victoria Road, Wellington, on August 15 and stopped him. After speaking with him the officers suspected he may have taken drugs so conducted a roadside swipe test, which was positive.

A subsequent blood test found he had 3.1 microgrammes of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (a psychoactive component of cannabis) per litre of blood. The legal limit is 2mcg per litre.

Then just after 3pm on August 20 Connor was stopped in the same vehicle in Furnace Lane, Trench. He was again tested at the roadside and had a blood sample taken, and he was found to have 200mcg of benzoylecgonine, a byproduct of cocaine, per litre. The driving limit for that substance is 50mcg per litre.