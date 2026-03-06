Crufts 2026: Terrier and hound winners announced in day two of premier pup competition

Crufts 2026 has entered into its second day of events at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham today.

The event runs over a four-day period, from March 5 to March 8, and sees thousands of perfectly pampered pups enter the venue for their chance at taking home a range of amazing awards.

First day of Crufts at the NEC Birmingham.

On the event's first day, breeds from the working and pastoral group entered the main arena, where the winners were named Best in Group for their group.

Well, today marks the day that those from the hounds and terriers group will take the spotlight, with dozens of pups taking their turn on the main arena floor to dazzle and amaze us.

Hounds are primarily defined by their specialised ancestry as hunting dogs, and are known by their innate tracking and hunting abilities, and whether it be scenthounds or sighthounds, we love them all equally.

Largely developed in the UK Isles, the terriers, on the other hand, are known for their abilities to hunt small vermin, and whilst they may be small, they are often described as feisty and tenacious, in other words, 'large dogs in a small body'.

Terrier Winners:

Winner: Lakeland Terrier: Under Pressure Foxhouse (Mr Schembri, Mr Browne-Cole and Ms Davani)

Reserve: Soft Coated Wheaten Terrier: Flaxela Perfect Storm (Mrs P and Mr J Clarke)

Third: Irish Terrier: Taggiasca (Ms A. M. Tureen)

Fourth: Norwich Terrier: Tinkave Vibe Setter at Belleville Ww25 (Mrs C S and Mrs J R Thompson-Morgan and Lazenby)

Hound Winners:

Winner: Basset Griffon Vendeen: Black Majesty Some Say (Mrs I Raic)

Reserve: Saluki: Aziz Yarish (Miss K Hosiawa)

Third: Afghan Hound: Zaida Bint Muti von Haussman (Mr R Pedesta, Mr S Pfeil, Mr J Donahue and Dr A Sobrado)

Fourth: Borzoi: The Mythmaker (Ms Lena Hamel)

This article will be updated with overall group winners for day one when available.