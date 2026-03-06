Plans to erect two industrial units at a Presteigne business park could create six jobs

Mr W Tyler of Radnor Oak Limited has re-submitted an application which was refused last June following updated information.

He wants to erect two general purpose units and associated infrastructure at Plot 5 of the Broadaxe Business Park, which is owned by the Welsh Government.

He said the site is currently vacant and is a field and the units would be created using steel cladding with Upvc windows and there would be a 2m high galvanised steel security fence.

In his application Mr Tyler said the units would create six full time jobs and they would be open on Monday to Friday from 8am until 5pm.

Each unit would feature general handheld and bench woodworking machinery with dust extraction at source.

A previous application was refused on June 18 2025 because the development failed to demonstrate that it would not cause any further deterioration of the River Wye Special Areas of Conservation in terms of phosphate input.

Welsh Water objected to the application on the grounds that the Presteigne Wastewater treatment works was failing to comply with the required 95 per cent quartile for its flow passed forward performance at the time.

The applicant has maintained contact with Welsh Water and they have recently indicated that the Presteigne Wastewater treatment plant is currently meeting the required performance level.

Mr Tyler therefore decided to re-submit his application.

The application states that foul and surface water drainage was installed following a grant of planning permission in 2015 and simply requires a connection on-site.

An application for a Sustainable Drainage Approving Body approval would be made once planning permission has been granted and before work starts.

Presteigne and Norton Town Council will consider the application at its meeting on March 16 and Powys County Council will make the final decision on the plans by April 21.