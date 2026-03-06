20 Shropshire businesses get fresh food hygiene ratings - including new bakery set up in memory of Shrewsbury teen
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 20 local establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Megan Jones
New food hygiene scores are in, revealing how cafés, restaurants and other eateries across the region performed during recent inspections.
The Food Standards Agency uses a 0 to 5 scale, where 0 signals urgent improvement is needed and 5 marks top‑level hygiene.
Any business serving food, from restaurants to takeaways, is expected to display its rating clearly for customers to see.