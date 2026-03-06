'We are excited for this next chapter' - Training academy to relocate across Shrewsbury later this year

Renu Training Academy, which is currently based in Dorrington, has struck a deal to take 3,464 sq ft of space in Sycamore House on Shrewsbury Business Park.

The academy was founded in 2016 and initially provided accessible vocational education in hair and beauty for young people and adults.

It now also supports pre-16 learners through alternative provision delivered within secondary schools across Shropshire.

With the addition of these new premises, the firm said it would be able to support more pre-16 learners alongside its established post-16 programmes.