Cyclist seriously injured after collision with car in Shrewsbury - police appeal for witnesses

West Mercia Police said the incident happened at around 4.35pm on Thursday, March 5, on Lancaster Road in Harlescott, when a black Renault Clio collided with a man in his 30s who was riding a bicycle.

The cyclist was taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital with serious injuries.

Officers are urging anyone who saw the collision, or who may have dashcam footage from the area at the time, to come forward.

Information can be passed to PC Byle by emailing craig.byle@westmercia.police.uk and quoting incident 374_i of March 5.