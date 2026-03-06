Face of Telford thief jailed after five-month shoplifting spree and assault on police officer

A Telford man has been handed a 28-month custodial sentence for assaulting a police officer and for a five-month shoplifting spree where he stole more than £2,100 worth of items.

Nathan Price, of Roman Close in St Georges, was given the sentence at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Thursday (March 5) after pleading guilty to assaulting an emergency worker, assault and 50 counts of theft.

The court heard how between April 2025 and August 2025 the 36-year-old targeted a number of stores across Telford, where he stole items such as meat, air fresheners, dog food, cheese, alcohol and clothes. The stolen items amounted to around a total of £2,140.

On August 14, 2025, Price was arrested for the thefts, where he proceeded to assault an officer and a member of the public. He was later charged with the offences and remanded in custody.

Nathan Price. Photo: West Mercia Police

Price pleaded guilty to the crimes and was handed a 28-month custodial sentence, as well as a five-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) which means he cannot a number of stores around Telford.

These include the Co-op in Oakengates and in St Georges, ASDA in Donnington, Greggs in Oakengates, MAC Stores in St Georges and Frasers in Telford shopping centre.

The order also means that Price cannot refuse to leave a premises when asked to by a person with authority. Prices' CBO will run until March 2031.

Sergeant Rich Jones, from Telford's town centre team, said: “Price’s offending caused significant disruption to local businesses and placed both the public and our officers at risk.

"His repeated thefts over several months, followed by the assault on an officer and a member of the public when he was arrested, showed a complete disregard for the law and for the safety of others.

"This custodial sentence, along with the Criminal Behaviour Order, sends a clear message that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated. We will continue to work closely with retailers and our communities to identify prolific offenders and take firm action to protect the public.”