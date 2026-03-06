Drink driver, 44, caught in Mini Cooper in Shropshire town is order to pay hundreds and banned from the road
A drink driver who was caught in a Mini Cooper in Telford has been banned from the road.
Plus
Published
William Walker, aged 44, drove the vehicle in Southall Road, Dawley on February 7 this year.
We have launched free newsletters for Shrewsbury, Telford and Mid Wales. Sign up to the newsletter for your area here: plus.shropshirestar.com/news/local-hubs/shrewsbury/2026/02/06/sign-up-now-to-our-new-shropshire-star-newsletters-all-for-free/