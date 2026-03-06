Double blow for Shrewsbury Town as Josh Ruffels' red card upheld and Luca Hoole set for spell out

Cowan was furious after Ruffels' late dismissal in Salop's defeat to Walsall last weekend, urging the club to appeal it. The defender cleared the ball at height with his foot as Walsall’s Jamie Jellis went in for a header.

However, the FA has upheld the decision and Ruffels will be suspended for four matches, the Shropshire Star understands.

Salop boss Cowan said: "As predicted, there wasn't enough humility to see sense. It's been upheld - we're really disappointed.

"I don't think we could have done much more. The club did a fantastic job in putting together a case that clearly showed that there was no wrongdoing.

Josh Ruffels was sent off in the 92nd-minute against Walsall

"But, you control the controllables. We have to play the cards we're dealt. We're really disappointed because it's really theatrical from their player, which is what we come to expect. But it is what it is.

"I felt really gutted for Josh because he played really well in the game. He's been a really good player for us since I've come in.

"But we move on. We've got players in the squad and we need to utilise them."

Asked if the club had been given an explanation as to why the red card had not been overturned, Cowan added: "Not yet."

It's a double blow for Shrewsbury as Luca Hoole is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines. The defender was forced off before half-time against Walsall.

"It doesn't really look great is the truth," said Cowan. "Again, really disappointed, those are two are our outside centre-halves.

Head of medical performance Chris Skitt and defender Luca Hoole

"It doesn't look great, but the medical team treating them every day, making sure he's doing everything he can to be fit and available.

"At the moment, we're just waiting for a finalised assessment. Chris Skitt and the medical team just want to make sure that they're doing everything they can, give him the best chance."

Cowan confirmed that the defender will not feature at Chesterfield tomorrow.

"No, he won't be," he added. "Both of them are a big miss.

"But we've got quality players - Tom Anderson, we've got Temple (Ojinnaka) available, we've got Sam Stubbs, Isaac Lee. We've got some really good players who can come in and take up those positions.

"So it's not too much of a worry, we've got excellent players in the building. So, as long as they play to our process, we're really confident."