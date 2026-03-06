A teenager has been arrested after threats were made against a Powys school this week

Ysgol Maesydderwen went into lockdown on Monday after a reported threat made over telephone.

The decision was taken to close the Ystradgynlais School on Tuesday following a development in the investigation and while enquiries continued.

But it re-opened on Wednesday, March 4

The school went into lockdown as a precaution, but all pupils and staff were reported safe, and there were no reports of injuries.

Dyfed-Powys Police officers have worked closely with Powys County Council, since the incident.

Dyfed Powys Police revealed on Friday that a 17-year-old boy from Pontardawe, has been arrested on suspicion of sending digital communications conveying threats of death or serious harm, with the intent to cause fear, and remains in police custody.



Powys Superintendent Gareth Grant, said: “I'd firstly like to thank the parents, teachers, staff and the wider community, for the support and patience you have shown whilst we have carried out our enquiries in relation to this incident.



“I understand this will have had a profound impact. Our Neighbourhood officers will maintain a local presence for reassurance, and we will continue to work with our local secondary schools, and partners, to ensure our local community are supported.”