Shrewsbury shop owner recognised with national award at Houses of Parliament

Stacey Hill, the founder and proprietor of the three award-winning Oberon shops on Wyle Cop in Shrewsbury, was invited to Westminster to be presented with a ‘HERo’ award.

The award recognises the achievements of female entrepreneurs.

“It was a fantastic day. Really lovely,” said Stacey. “And I came away feeling proud and energised to go on and do more.

Stacey from Oberon with Julia Buckley MP

“We’re also celebrating 40 years of Oberon this year so we will definitely be jumping on the 40-year bandwagon, totally and utterly.”

Celebrating alongside Stacey in London was Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley who nominated the Oberon founder for the award.

“It was really great to welcome Stacey to Parliament to celebrate her achievement,” said Mrs Buckley. “She’s been such an important part of Shrewsbury town centre over the years with her three brilliant shops.”

All three Oberon shops are nestled together on historic Wyle Cop, between them offering clothes, accessories, jewellery and footwear.

Stacey added: “It’s brilliant having the three shops so close together. It works really well.”