Telford man locked up over heroin and crack supply into coastal Welsh town

North Wales West Conwy Coastal Police said that Prince Asareb Boakye, 19, from Telford, had admitted a series of drugs offences - relating to the supply of heroin, crack cocaine, and cannabis.

He was then found guilty of separate charges of threatening with a knife and false imprisonment following a trial at Mold Crown Court.

In an update on social media the force said he had been locked up for six-and-a-half years on Friday.

Prince Asareb Boakye. Picture: North Wales Police

It said: "A Telford man who came to Llandudno as part of a County Lines drug supply network has today been jailed.

"Prince Asareb Boakye, 19, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis between 2023 and 2025, as well as a separate charge of possession of cannabis.

"He was also found guilty on 16th January of threatening with a knife and false imprisonment after a trial at Mold Crown Court.

"Today, he was jailed for six and a half years, and made the subject of a 10 year restraining order."

Speaking after sentencing, Detective Constable Katie Doyle said: "Prince Boakye was a member of an organised crime group who targeted and exploited a man in the Conwy area.

"As a result of his actions, Prince Boakye will now spend a significant period of his young adult life in custody.

“North Wales Police will continue to target violent offenders and protect communities from the harm they cause and the devastation they bring, and I welcome today’s sentencing.“