We visit a countryside pub near Shropshire which is a destination venue for diners and drinkers alike

The Lesters Arms at Kiddemore Green, between Brewood in South Staffordshire and Tong in east Shropshire, is a relatively new addition to the area, having only opened in April 2024 after owner Billy Hutchinson bought the lease on the derelict New Inns and spent £800,000 on renovating the pub.

He said he had moved into the area a year earlier and found there was a lack of an independent eatery of a certain standard - but he had found the perfect building to create just that.

He said: "I've spent a lot of time eating in numerous different restaurants around the world and so, maybe naively or bravely, we decided to go in and take on this building.

"We went in a bit blind, but did the full renovation, taking the best bits from all the places we've been to and amalgamated them into one venue.

"I used to visit a pub around here called the Countess's Arms and that sort of high-end and independent eatery was something I aspired to and we're different to other places as we have the ability to change menus with the seasons, using local suppliers and the freshest ingredients."