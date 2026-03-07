Road closure planned for major Shropshire route to add 50mph limit

Shropshire Council said there will be a week of overnight closures on the A53 between Shrewsbury and Bings Heath.

The authority said the closures, which will take place from 7pm to 5am each day, will allow for the introduction of a 50mph speed limit.

The road will be closed from the A49 Battlefield roundabout to Bings Heath from Monday, May 18, to Friday, May 22.

There will be a signed diversion in place during the closures.

A spokesman for the council said: "The work aims to reduce accidents on that stretch of road and includes signing/lining work.

"Work has been ongoing for a few weeks but some elements of the work need to be carried out under a road closure for health and safety reasons."

Details of the closure and diversion route can be seen here: https://one.network/?tm=GB148823936.