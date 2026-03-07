Two men appear in court accused of Telford crack cocaine offences

West Mercia Police said the Esten Bennett and Ricky Walsh had both been arrested in Telford on Wednesday, March 4, and were subsequently charged.

Both appeared at Telford Magistrates Court on Friday, March 6.

Bennett, 32, of Tennyson Road in Stafford, was charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine.

Walsh, 38, of Hurley Brooke Way in Leegomery, Telford, was charged with being concerned in the offer to supply crack cocaine.

During the hearing both men were remanded in custody to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court at a later date.