With conflict continuing in the Middle East in the wake of America and Israel's attack on Iran, there has been an inevitable impact on petrol prices.

Not only have prices risen but 'panic buying' has also caused shortages at some petrol stations in Shropshire.

One of the cheapest places to fill up with unleaded is currently at the Prees Heath Esso garage near Whitchurch, with petrol costing just 131.9p per litre according to the petrolprices.com website.

That price is up significantly on earlier this week when drivers were paying 125.9p per litre to fill up.

Prices vary significantly across the county with residents in the North of Shropshire benefitting from the county's cheapest prices at the moment.

Shrewsbury residents face a notable increase in prices compared to those filling up in North Shropshire, while Telford and Bridgnorth are also seeing higher prices.

For diesel the current cheapest price is in Oswestry at Morrisons on Shrewsbury Road where drivers will be paying 145.9p per litre.

Cheapest petrol in Shrewsbury

1. Morrisons, Whitchurch Road, Shrewsbury - 136.9p per litre

2. Tesco Extra, Battlefield Road, Shrewsbury - 136.9p per litre

3. Murco - Four Crosses Filling Station, Holyhead Road - 136.9p per litre

Cheapest diesel in Shrewsbury

1. Morrisons, Whitchurch Road, Shrewsbury - 147.9p per litre

- Murco - Four Crosses Filling Station, Holyhead Road - 147.9 per litre

2. Asda, Old Potts Way - 148.7p per litre

3. Tesco Extra, Battlefield Road, Shrewsbury - 148.9p per litre

- BP Battlefield Island - 148.9p per litre

Cheapest petrol in Whitchurch

1. Esso - RSS Prees Heath, Whitchurch - 131.9p per litre

2. Essar, Grindley Brook, Whitchurch - 133.9p per litre

3. Texaco, Victoria Garage, Newport Road - 134.9p per litre

Cheapest diesel in Whitchurch

1. Esso, Whitchurch Bypass, Wrexham Road - 153.9p per litre

2. Esso - RSS Prees Heath, Whitchurch - 154.9p per litre

3. Texaco, Victoria Garage, Newport Road - 157.9 per litre

Cheapest Petrol in Market Drayton

1. Morrisons, Maer Lane, Market Drayton - 133.9p per litre

2. Shell - Tower Service Drayton, Cheshire Street - 136.9p per litre

3. Shell Tern Hill, Chester Road - 141.9p per litre

Cheapest diesel in Market Drayton

1. Morrisons, Maer Lane, Market Drayton - 146.9p per litre

2. Shell Tern Hill, Chester Road -154.9p per litre

3. Shell - Tower Service Drayton, Cheshire Street - 156.9p per litre

Cheapest petrol in Oswestry

1. Morrisons, Shrewsbury Road - 133.9p per litre

2. BP, Beatrice Street, Oswestry - 134.9p per litre

3. Applegreen Oswestry, Salop Road - 135.7p per litre

Cheapest diesel in Oswestry

1. Morrisons, Shrewsbury Road - 145.9p per litre

2. Applegreen Oswestry, Salop Road - 147.7p per litre

3. BP, Beatrice Street, Oswestry - 148.9p per litre

Cheapest petrol in Telford

1. Shawbirch Service Station, Shawbirch Telford - 1.37.7p per litre

2. Asda, Southwater Way, Telford - 137.9p per litre

- Tesco Extra, Wrekin Retail Park, Telford - 137.9p per litre

- Esso, Trench Lock, Telford - 137.9p per litre

- Morrisons, Bridge Road, Telford - 137.9p per litre

Cheapest diesel in Telford

1. Shawbirch Service Station, Shawbirch Telford - 148.7p per litre

2. Morrisons, Bridge Road, Telford - 148.9p per litre

3. Esso, Holyhead Road, Telford - 149.9p per litre

- Tesco Extra, Wrekin Retail Park, Telford - 149.9p per litre

- Esso, New Trench Road - 149.9p per litre

Cheapest petrol in Bridgnorth

1. Esso, Cann Hall Road, Bridgnorth - 137.9p per litre

2. Texaco, Bridgnorth Road, Bridgnorth - 137.9p per litre

3. Esso, Stourbridge Road, Bridgnorth - 143p per litre

Cheapest diesel in Bridgnorth

1. Esso, Cann Hall Road, Bridgnorth - 153.9p per litre

2. Texaco, Bridgnorth Road, Bridgnorth - 155.9p per litre

3. Esso, Stourbridge Road, Bridgnorth - 159.9p per litre

Cheapest petrol in Ludlow

1. Applegreen, Bromfield Road, Ludlow - 136.7p per litre

2. Valero, Foldgate Lane, Ludlow - 141.9p per litre

3. Wooferton Wharf Services, near Ludlow - 143.9p per litre

Cheapest diesel in Ludlow

1. Applegreen, Bromfield Road, Ludlow - 149.7p per litre

2. Overton Service Station, Hereford Road - 149.9p per litre

3. Valero, Foldgate Lane, Ludlow - 157.9p per litre