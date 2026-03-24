Farmers and rural communities urged to remain vigilant against fuel theft

Recent reports, including from Farmers Weekly, indicate that the cost of red diesel has risen significantly in recent weeks, reaching around 109 pence per litre in mid-March, up from approximately 67 pence per litre in February - an increase of over 60%.

Heating oil prices have also seen dramatic increases, in many cases more than doubling from around 60 pence per litre to around £1.30 per litre.

These rising costs are having a significant impact on rural communities, where reliance on oil remains high. In areas such as Powys, around 55% of homes are not connected to the gas grid, while in Ceredigion this figure rises to 74%, leaving households and farms reliant on heating oil, and particularly exposed to price fluctuations

The increase in fuel prices also raises concerns around rural crime. Historically, spikes in fuel costs have been linked to a rise in theft, with farms often targeted due to the presence of fuel tanks and machinery. Such incidents not only result in financial loss but can also lead to environmental damage and pollution if tanks are tampered with or fuel is spilled.

Farmers are being encouraged to take practical steps to protect their property and assets. These include regularly monitoring fuel levels, securing tanks and pumps with appropriate locks and security measures, and installing CCTV where possible. Remaining vigilant and reporting suspicious activity can also play a crucial role in preventing theft.

The warning extends beyond farms to other rural buildings such as churches and chapels, village halls and community facilities, which are often reliant on heating oil and may be left unattended for periods of time.

Dafydd Peredur Jones, Senior Account Executive for FUW Insurance Services Ltd said: “Rising fuel prices are placing additional pressure on rural communities, but they also increase the risk of theft. We are urging farmers and rural residents to take proactive steps to protect their fuel supplies and remain vigilant. Simple preventative measures can make a significant difference.”

FUW Insurance Services Ltd continues to support its customers and the wider rural community during this challenging period and encourages anyone with concerns about their insurance cover or security arrangements to get in touch to discuss further.