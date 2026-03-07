Soham killer Ian Huntley dies after attack in maximum security prison

Soham killer Ian Huntley has died in hospital after being attacked in the workshop of a maximum security prison.

The 52-year-old suffered severe brain trauma in the attack at HMP Frankland, Durham, on February 26.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “The murders of Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman remains one of the most shocking and devastating cases in our nation’s history, and our thoughts are with their families.”

Holly Wells (left) and her best friend, Jessica Chapman who were murdered by Ian Huntley (Handout/PA)

Huntley, who murdered the 10-year-olds in 2002, had been on life support in hospital after being hit repeatedly over the head by an inmate armed with a metal bar.

His life support was switched off at lunchtime on Friday after brain tests showed he was in a vegetative state, The Sun reported, and he was confirmed dead on Saturday.

Murderer and rapist Anthony Russell, 43, reportedly shouted “I’ve done it, I’ve done it” after Huntley was attacked in the recycling area of the prison last week.

Durham Constabulary has not identified the suspect, but on the day of the attack the force said a man in his mid-40s had been detained.

Huntley murdered Holly and Jessica after they left a family barbecue to buy sweets in Soham, Cambridgeshire, on August 4 2002. He dumped their bodies in a ditch.

The former school caretaker’s life sentence recommended he serve at least 40 years for the Soham murders.

Russell was sentenced to a whole-life tariff in 2021 for the murders of Julie Williams, 58, and her son David Williams, 32, at separate flats in Coventry, and pregnant 31-year-old Nicole McGregor, who was found in woodland near Leamington Spa three days later.

Russell also raped Ms McGregor.