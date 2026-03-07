Armed Forces chief rejects that military was unprepared for Iran war

The head of Britain’s armed forces has rejected criticism that the military was ill prepared for conflict in Iran and said we are in “probably the most dangerous period” in decades.

The Chief of the Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton, said: “What the Prime Minister and the Defence Secretary have made clear, and what is very clear to me, is that this is probably the most dangerous period in the last 30-odd years that I’ve been in uniform.

“The demands on defence are rising.”

He said HMS Dragon, the warship being readied to depart for the region after a drone hit a UK base on Cyprus, was in maintenance until this week.

He also dismissed that cuts to the military over the years have slowed down the UK’s response and signalled that the UK could join more proactive strikes in future after Sir Keir Starmer granted permission for “defensive” US action against Iranian missile sites from UK bases.

The Royal Navy Type 45 destroyer HMS Dragon is being readied for departure (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Sir Richard said “I completely reject that criticism” when asked about commentary that the UK military had been ill prepared when Israel and the US launched strikes a week ago.

“When the war started on Saturday, it became clear over the next 48 hours that Iran’s response was going to be far broader and more reckless compared to what we saw in the 12-day war last summer,” Sir Richard said.

“We also assessed that a drone had been launched from Lebanon by an Iranian-aligned group targeting Cyprus.

“So, on Sunday and Monday, we assessed our options and looked at what the risks were in response to that much broader and reckless action by Iran.”

Asked if that was a bit late, he said: “I completely disagree”, adding that “our posture had been built up over several weeks”.

Britain has been criticised by allies over its response to the crisis, particularly over the defence of Cyprus, where a UK base was struck by a drone earlier this week.

Air defence destroyer HMS Dragon is not expected to sail to the eastern Mediterranean until next week while France and Greece have already deployed military assets to defend the island.

“HMS Dragon was in maintenance until this week.

“I’m enormously proud of the work of the Royal Navy — they’ve been working night and day to get that ship ready, get the ammunition on board, get the stores on board, and bring it out of its maintenance state so it’s ready to go within the next few days,” Sir Richard said.

He said HMS Dragon would depart in the next few days and then it would take “a number of days” to transit through the Atlantic, through the Strait of Gibraltar, and across the Mediterranean.

Sir Richard said the delay was “not at all” down to cuts to the military over the years, saying HMS Dragon was in “routine maintenance”.

Military planners have been working to prepare for such a crisis “over many years”, he said.

He signalled that the UK could join more proactive strikes in future, while stressing that the current mission is to protect the interests of UK and regional partners.

“But these campaigns and conflicts evolve over time, and we will keep all options under review. Right now, my focus is on protecting our interests and our people right across the region.”

An American bomber capable of carrying 24 cruise missiles arrived at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire on Friday evening.

Sir Richard said: “We saw overnight the first US bombers arrive at RAF Gloucester, and I would expect missions to be launched from there within the next few days.”