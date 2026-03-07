New HMO given go-ahead in Shropshire village despite more than 90 objections

The application for a five bed house in multiple occupancy in Durrant Road, St George’s, caused so much upset that the applicant’s agent will give ‘serious consideration’ to future involvement in HMO projects.

General view of Durrant Road, St George's in Telford. Picture: Google Maps

Planners at Telford & Wrekin Council confirmed this week that applicant Rajinder Singh has permitted development rights to use the property as a HMO.

A plan for a single storey rear extension is also a permitted development, the council has confirmed.

Recent meetings of St George’s and Priorslee Parish Council had seen big turnouts from members of the public concerned about a number of HMOs in the area.

The council objected as did its chairman, Councillor Richard Overton, who is also deputy leader of Telford & Wrekin Council and two other dual borough and parish councillors, Rachael Tyrrell and Paul Thomas.

Residents had told of their fears of drug taking, anti-social behaviour and personal safety as they urged councillors to press for action.

“If we get the wrong sort of people in the HMO it will create more problems than it’s worth,” one concerned resident said.

Another claimed: “If this goes ahead I will not be sleeping at night.”

Planning agent, chartered architect John Norfolk, wrote on the planning portal: “This is the first HMO I have worked on and had I known the upset that this proposal would have caused I would likely have declined to be involved, although had this been the case plans would simply have been produced by others.

“I will though be giving serious consideration to any potential future involvement in HMO projects.”

Applicant Rajinder Singh also wrote a lengthy reply to “allay some of the fears” including to do with antisocial behaviour and parking.

“Any property can produce issues with the wrong occupants,” he wrote.

“But this is not what I want for my property which will be of a high quality to offer safe, warm and comfortable accommodation.”

He added: “It is unfortunate that antisocial behaviour is being conflated with HMOs but I note the references to problems with other HMOs, although I understand these have been let to tenants with criminal convictions.

“I would like to reassure residents that this will not be the case here. The property will remain in my family’s private ownership and we will have full control over its use.

“The aim with my HMO is to provide high quality accommodation for young professionals.

“Each tenant will sign up to a tenancy agreement which will set out behavioural expectations on them as tenants and any breach of these could lead to an eviction.”

Telford & Wrekin Council has confirmed that from February 27, 2027 applicants in such cases will lose permitted development rights.

The applicant has been told that if his plans have not been fully implemented by then, they would have to apply for planning permission and be subject to the assessment process that goes alongside that.