Plans to build quirky bunker-like bungalow next to Telford bus stop revealed

Plans to build a quirky three-bedroom bungalow on Gower Street in St Georges have been submitted to the borough council.

Aberdeen-based property developer Rubislaw Estates envisions an eco-friendly, brick-clad building that could be built on an "overgrown" plot of land next to The Talbot bus stop.

The design by MGA Architecture states the bungalow would be set within a walled garden, heated using an air source heat pump and have solar panels and a green roof "to further encourage biodiversity and provide sustainable surface water drainage rainwater use".