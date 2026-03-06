Plans to build quirky bunker-like bungalow next to Telford bus stop revealed
Developers have unveiled plans to build a distinctive, bunker-like bungalow on an overgrown plot of land next to a bus stop in Telford.
Plus
By Megan Jones
Published
Plans to build a quirky three-bedroom bungalow on Gower Street in St Georges have been submitted to the borough council.
Aberdeen-based property developer Rubislaw Estates envisions an eco-friendly, brick-clad building that could be built on an "overgrown" plot of land next to The Talbot bus stop.
The design by MGA Architecture states the bungalow would be set within a walled garden, heated using an air source heat pump and have solar panels and a green roof "to further encourage biodiversity and provide sustainable surface water drainage rainwater use".