Care companies lodge checks for two Shropshire properties

Elpis Children Services is double checking with Telford & Wrekin Council whether it can use a house in Ardern Avenue, as a supported housing unit.

And RCS Operations Limited, is checking with the council whether it can use a property in Doseley Road as a children’s home.

Council planners have been told that the Doseley Road property had previously been used by Telford & Wrekin Council as supported living accommodation.

In both cases the council’s planning department has been told that the applications are for Certificates of Lawfulness.

Where a Certificate of Lawfulness is issued, a full planning application would not be required.

The Arden Avenue plan had initially been refused by council planners last year before being approved later in 2025.

But it had been approved “with specific reference to four young adults aged between 16 and 20 residing within the property, receiving support from care staff.”

But the planning agent refers to the law covering “up to six people living together as a single household and receiving care.”

Public consultation exercises have been lodged for both.