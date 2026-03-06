Newport student excels at British Shooting Schools Finals

Liam Beardmore, a Year 11 student at Burton Borough School, secured his place in the prestigious national finals after progressing through last year’s regional qualifiers.

Representing the school as part of the Shropshire Rifles Shooting Squad, Liam competed in the highly competitive 10m Air Senior Rifle category, where he delivered a standout performance to finish seventh in the country.

Liam Beardmore, a Year 11 student at Burton Borough School, at the British Shooting Schools Rifle Championships

Burton Borough School principal Caroline Bedford praised Liam’s achievement, saying: "Liam’s incredible dedication and determination are a shining example for all our students. We couldn’t be prouder to see him excel on a national stage."

Liam’s success has been celebrated by his family, friends and the wider Burton Borough community, with the school saying his result marks an extraordinary accomplishment.

Mrs Bedford added: "This is an extraordinary accomplishment for Liam, and the school looks forward to seeing what he achieves next."