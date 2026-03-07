An electric statement from Lexus

Lexus has long built a reputation on quality, refinement and bulletproof reliability. So, when it introduced its first ground-up electric vehicle, the RZ SUV, it was a serious statement of intent from this premium arm of Toyota.

The current model blends a striking design, impressive performance and desirability, but its range is by no means class-leading.

However, for 2026, this has been addressed with a series of upgrades, not least a larger battery that considerably extends the range - a key area for EV buyers - putting range anxiety firmly in the rearview mirror.

Striking exterior

From its striking looks to its cutting-edge technology, the RZ is a luxury high-performance model with a comprehensive list of equipment. It is currently available in three versions – Premium Pack, Premium Plus Pack and Takumi.

It has a presence that is hard to ignore. Sitting between the NX and larger RX, it echoes some of their design features, including an elegant, sleek sculpted profile, the familiar but more striking spindle design on the front grille, trapezoidal headlamps, and a heat-shielding panoramic roof.

In addition, it features a powered boot lid, rear privacy glass, 20-inch alloy wheels, a split roof spoiler and the now signature Lexus LED light bar across the width of the car.

Light, airy hi-tech cabin

The interior is light and airy with plush upholstery, thick carpets, and a high-end soft-touch finish to the dash and doors. Controls are intuitive and logically placed.

The central 14-inch touchscreen controls navigation and infotainment via a Mark Levinson Premium Surround Sound system. Smartphone connectivity and remote services are accessed via the latest Lexus Link Pro multimedia system with “always connected” services.

This allows remote locking and unlocking of the car and can activate the air conditioning system to warm or cool the cabin prior to starting a journey. A customisable multi-information display relays real-time info to the driver, complemented by a head-up display.

Legroom is good, although the almost coupé-like shape restricts headroom a little in the rear. The seats are firm and comfortable and the cabin, as is typical for Lexus, feels a comfortable place to be.

Performance and handling

It is the first Lexus to include new e-Axles and Direct4 all-wheel electronic drive torque control to improve handling and responsiveness, while a 74kW lithium-ion battery unit is fully integrated into the chassis beneath the cabin floor to deliver extra stability. These will all see upgrades for the 2026 model.

This delivers a claimed range of 252 miles, a figure which was nearer 220 when driving in wet and cold conditions.

Power is delivered from the battery to twin motors, one on each axle, for a combined 310bhp, delivered via a seamless single-speed transmission.

Under challenging conditions, the AWD system continuously distributes drive between the front and rear axles using data from a series of sensors.

It is very rapid, as are most electric vehicles, hitting the benchmark 60mph in a smidge over five seconds. Handling is responsive and the adaptive suspension provides independent damping control at each wheel, giving a more comfortable ride on uneven surfaces.

It is a fun drive, particularly on twisting country lanes where the grip is good, and it is equally at home in and around town, potholes included.

Practicality and safety

In practical terms, the battery placement doesn’t compromise the stowage area. With all seats in place, the boot provides 522 litres of space. This increases substantially when the rear seats are folded down.

For safety, there is a full range of airbags, a 360-degree camera, parking sensors, and systems such as a pre-collision system, dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure alert, lane tracing assist and lane change assist.

The 2026 Evolution

While the current car's range is workable, the 2026 update promises to increase that to nearer 280 miles. It is a brilliant motorway cruiser and with the ever-increasing number of charging stations, range anxiety is diminishing for longer journeys. The upcoming range-boosting battery will put it on a more level playing field with its competitors.

