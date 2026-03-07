We visited an independent shop selling crystals and gifts that's offering a safe space in the heart of Shrewsbury

Specialising in a diverse range of crystals and gifts such as incense, jewellery and dreamcatchers, it’s described as a “treasure trove” by Alison.

She opened the business in St Alkmond’s Place, Shrewsbury, just over three years ago.

Since then it has built up a loyal customer base while the team also regularly welcomes people who are discovering the shop for the first time.

Owner Alison outside The Enchanted Labyrinth. Photo: Steve Leath

“I always say ‘you only find us when you need us’,” says Alison who also runs a Harry Potter-themed shop, Labyrinth Brings Harry Potter To Shrewsbury, in Grope Lane, which specialises in fantasy-themed gifts.

It was set up for fans of Harry Potter, fairies and the mystical world. “We opened our Harry Potter shop almost 10 years ago and it’s brought a lot of tourists to the town.

“From talking to customers, I felt there was also a need for a shop like The Enchanted Labyrinth.

“The country was and still is in a bad state and I think people are in need of a bit of support and reassurance.

“I have been a medium for 30 years and have always been interested in the holistic and psychic side of things,” she says.