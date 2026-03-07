We visited an independent shop selling crystals and gifts that's offering a safe space in the heart of Shrewsbury
The Enchanted Labyrinth is more than just a shop, says owner Alison Newton-French - it’s a safe space where people are encouraged to talk openly without fear of judgement and staff are always on hand to offer a listening ear.
Specialising in a diverse range of crystals and gifts such as incense, jewellery and dreamcatchers, it’s described as a “treasure trove” by Alison.
She opened the business in St Alkmond’s Place, Shrewsbury, just over three years ago.
Since then it has built up a loyal customer base while the team also regularly welcomes people who are discovering the shop for the first time.
“I always say ‘you only find us when you need us’,” says Alison who also runs a Harry Potter-themed shop, Labyrinth Brings Harry Potter To Shrewsbury, in Grope Lane, which specialises in fantasy-themed gifts.
It was set up for fans of Harry Potter, fairies and the mystical world. “We opened our Harry Potter shop almost 10 years ago and it’s brought a lot of tourists to the town.
“From talking to customers, I felt there was also a need for a shop like The Enchanted Labyrinth.
“The country was and still is in a bad state and I think people are in need of a bit of support and reassurance.
“I have been a medium for 30 years and have always been interested in the holistic and psychic side of things,” she says.