"I began selling jewellery at parties 10 years ago - now I design my own bracelets and necklaces at my shop in Newport"

Now, she curates and designs her own jewellery collection abd has recently opened a bricks-and-mortar shop in Newport.

“MisGraceful started on people’s kitchen tables at house parties 10 years ago,” says Lorna.

“I had £250 and spent it on jewellery and scarves with a view to having parties at ladies’ houses.

“I also set up a Facebook group for local ladies and chatted with them on the platform and showed them photos and videos of the items then I would pop them in the post or deliver locally. The group has over 3,500 ladies in now.

“As I grew in confidence, I started doing country fairs, events and Christmas fayres and during Covid I built my website,” she adds.

While on holiday in Ibiza a few years ago, Lorna was inspired to start designing her own jewellery that could be worn around the clock.

“I kept seeing Spanish women swimming in the sea and sunbathing while wearing their beautiful gold jewellery.

“I was taking my jewellery off so it wouldn’t tarnish or turn my skin green,” recalls Lorna, who lives in Shifnal.

Lorna specialises in jewellery that is tarnish resistant, waterproof and perfume proof

Determined to discover their secret, Lorna spent time at Ibizan markets where she spoke to jewellers.