Huge Shrewsbury housing plan sparks pollution and flooding questions from Severn Trent

The utilities company made the request to Shropshire Council in relation to an application for 570 homes at Battlefield in the town.

The outline proposal, from Manor Oak homes, is currently being considered by the authority.

It wants to build the homes on land to the east of Battlefield Roundabout, bordered by the A49 and the A53.

Design and access documents submitted with the plans detail ambitions to build 570 new homes, a new primary school, commercial retail, and community facilities.