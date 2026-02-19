Tayron hybrid a bridge to full electric power

If you want to enjoy electric driving without the strings attached. The Tayron hybrid delivers zero range anxiety and plenty of power just when you need it.



For drivers eyeing the fully electric horizon but not yet ready to take the plunge, Volkswagen’s Tayron emerges as an attractive hybrid proposition - a cautious step forward without requiring a full leap of faith. This spacious plug-in hybrid boasts a standout interior. While I use the term sparingly, 'ergonomic' is apt here.

The cabin design is genuinely impressive, featuring a curved dashboard and seats engineered for exceptional comfort.In automotive design, ergonomics is the science of tailoring a vehicle's interior to the human form, minimising driver strain and fatigue while maximising comfort, safety, and overall efficiency.

It works here. It is already proving popular and by the end of 2025 had sold just short of 4,000 models in the UK in nine months.

Slick aerodynamic design

Measuring almost 4.8 metres long, the Tayron features up to seven seats, but it is available as a five-seater only in this plug-in version. The smart looks are further enhanced with this range-topping R-Line finish, which adds sharp, body-coloured bumpers, 20-inch alloy wheels, and signature LED lighting front and rear, including illuminated Volkswagen badges.

Also included is a tilting, sliding panoramic roof.

Premium hi-tech interior

The cabin has a premium feel, and this model does, after all, carry a £57k price tag, above the standard £50,210, with all the optional bells and whistles.

It features specialised R-Line microfibre upholstery with blue piping, which feels high-end and hard-wearing. Head and legroom are excellent, and the whole cabin feels spacious, air and well engineered. The standard 12.9-inch infotainment display controls major functions like infotainment, phone and app connectivity, and navigation.

It is further enhanced on this test model with the £1,160 Infotainment Package Plus, adding a larger 15-inch screen and a head-up display. Interior and technology.

The 10.25-inch Digital Cockpit Pro is standard and delivers real time information to the driver.

An extensive list of driver aids and electronic features includes an automatic dimming interior rear-view mirror, electronic air conditioning, and electrically heated, adjustable, and foldable door mirrors with puddle lighting.

Additional lighting features include dynamic cornering lights and coming/leaving home functions.

Performance and economy

Power is via a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine combined with an electric motor and a 19.7 kWh battery.

The system delivers 272 PS and 400 Nm of torque through a 6-speed DSG automatic transmission.

This setup offers practical flexibility. On battery power alone, it can cover a claimed 60-70 miles (70 miles WLTP), sufficient for most daily commutes. When needed, both systems work together for responsive acceleration. However, there was some evidence of wheelspin, even when not flooring the accelerator.

The official WLTP fuel economy is 165.0 mpg – a nominal figure dependent on regular charging – but it indicates the potential for low running costs if the battery is kept charged

On the road

The Tayron’s advanced suspension setup and chassis dynamics deliver a pleasing driving experience. The petrol/electric combination offers plenty of power with swift acceleration to 60 mph in just 7.3 seconds. While not the quickest (it’s still quick), its handling more than compensates.

It potters along happily on electric power on the school or shopping run, but open it up on faster roads and the optional Adaptive Chassis Control (DCC Pro) and Vehicle Dynamics Manager keep the vehicle stable and balanced even on the tightest bends, with minimal body roll for a large SUV.

On the motorway, it’s a relaxed cruiser, with wind, road, and engine noise suppressed, which is the least you would expect from a car with such a price tag.

Practicality

As a five-seater in a potentially seven-seat body, storage areas are huge. The boot offers a substantial 525 litres with the seats up. These can be reclined or folded completely flat, opening up to 1,610 litres.

It supports AC charging at up to 11 kW (a full charge in 2h 30m) and DC rapid charging at 40 kW (5-80% in 26 minutes).

Safety

Comprehensive safety features include full airbags, autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, junction braking assist, lane-keeping, adaptive cruise control, and available 360-degree parking camera.

Verdict

The Tayron R-Line eHybrid combines efficient electric driving for daily use with a petrol engine for longer trips, all within a high-quality, tech-rich package. A decent driving experience, despite the wheelspin, it is practical and economical.

Factfile