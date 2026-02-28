Electric car destroyed in early‑morning fire in north Shropshire - firefighters and police called to scene

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to The Lowe in Wem at around 4am on Saturday, February 28, after reports of a car fire.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene from nearby Wem Fire Station along with officers from West Mercia Police.

A spokesperson for the fire service said the incident involved an electric car "fully involved in fire" and the blaze was extinguished by the crew using a hosereel jet.

West Mercia Police have been approached for comment.