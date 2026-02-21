Midlands Heroes: School's out for summer with comedy legend Greg Davies

The above is a reference to one of Shropshire-bred Davies’s classic lines from hit E4 sitcom The Inbetweeners - the TV show that made his name and put him on the UK map.

But before he played one in the lauded coming-of-age gigglefest that was, Davies was in fact a teacher by trade.

Having grown up in Wem, Davies was educated at the Shropshire town’s Thomas Adams School, from where he went on to study drama and English at Brunel University in Uxbridge.

Graduating in 1990, Davies was a high school drama teacher for 13 years before diving into his comedy career, and large portions of his stand-up routines are often dedicated to discussing his experiences during this time.

Comedian Greg Davies

Speaking of his own education, Davies has praised his former teachers for the help and encouragement he received while attending Thomas Adams.

Reportedly, two teachers in particular at the school helped inspire him.

"I had some great teachers and I'm sure I learned a great deal from them," he said. "But my two favourites were Ed Lamont and Derek Evans, English teachers at Thomas Adams School, who taught me on and off from year nine right through to A-level.

"The reason they are my favourites is the same for both of them: they ignited within me a love of literature and for the arts generally. They were also probably the first people to take me to the theatre.