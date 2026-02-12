CUPRA offers striking design and impressive range

CUPRA originated as the performance division of SEAT. Both are part of the Volkswagen Group, with CUPRA now operating as a standalone premium brand focused on sportier design and enhanced dynamics. The Tavascan, the brand’s second dedicated electric vehicle, represents a key model in its transition to an electric lineup.

This coupé-SUV delivers a strong initial impact through its design and technology.

There is strong competition, notably from stablemates the VW ID.5 and the Skoda Enyaq, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6, not to mention a host of new Chinese brands making their mark, including the BYD Seal and Omoda E5.

Striking road presence

CUPRA says the Tavascan is rare among production cars because it keeps most of its concept vehicle’s bold character. It introduces a new, confident design language. Marketing speak, but it does stand out with its three-triangle LED signature, an illuminated badge, eyecatching alloy wheels and a coupé-style flowing roofline. This makes it more efficient and helps with the range thanks to a drag coefficient of 0.26.

High-quality, hi-tech interior

The cabin presents a vivid contrast of copper and black. It features sporty bucket seats, built around a central spine and a floating dashboard, and a mix of hi-tech and more traditional controls. Soft-touch finish is prominent and the cabin has a sporty finish.

The centrepiece is a 15-inch touchscreen which controls major features like connectivity, infotainment, app selection and navigation. Physical controls include a backlit touch slider for climate functions and three physical ‘diamond-cut’ toggle switches on the centre console.

Real-time information is delivered to the driver with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Another classy touch is the selectable ambient lighting and a star-constellation-like pattern of small, individual light points scattered across the door panel. It feels well-engineered and robust.

Equipment levels are comprehensive, as you’d expect for a £54k-plus car, and include a 360-degree camera and remote parking, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats and steering wheel, a wireless smartphone charging pad and multiple USB-C ports

On the road

It looks like it would be quick and it is. This rear-wheel-drive V2 model uses a 286 PS electric motor powered by a 77 kWh (net) battery. Acceleration is brisk as it hits 60mph in about 6.5 seconds and on to a top speed of 112 mph. There are multiple driving modes such as Range, Comfort, and Sport, depending on what kind of driving experience you want.

It has a claimed WLTP range of up to 353 miles, which might be obtained in perfect conditions, but with mixed weather, around 280-plus seemed nearer the mark. A heat pump, which preserves range in cold weather standard. Charging capability includes 11 kW AC (0-100% in approximately 8 hours) and rapid 135 kW DC charging (10-80% in 28 minutes).

Handling is excellent with a low centre of gravity, allowing the driver to push hard through bends on twisting roads with confidence. The steering is well-weighted, offering good feedback about the car’s agility.

However, one letdown is with the brakes. They feel vague and soft and don’t respond sharply until much more pressure is applied, which is disappointing for a car that promises a sporty drive.

Practicality

Despite its coupé-like profile, practicality is respectable. The cabin accommodates four adults comfortably, with reasonable head and legroom. Boot space is good, among the best in fact, with 540 litres. This increases to a cavernous 1,565 litres when the 40/20/40 split-folding rear seats are folded.

Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability, which allows you to power external devices (for example, a laptop or coffee maker) from the car’s battery.

Safety features

The vehicle is equipped with a comprehensive suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Standard features include Connected Travel Assist with adaptive cruise control and lane guidance.

Verdict

The CUPRA Tavascan is a really cool-looking electric SUV. It’s got great tech, feels solid inside, and the battery range is genuinely impressive. It’s fun to drive most of the time.

The letdown is the brakes, which feel a bit soft and vague. For a car that looks this sporty, you’d expect a sharper response when you hit the pedal.

Factfile