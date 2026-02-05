Polished Debut: The Deepal S07 EV

When the latest Chinese car brand arrives on British shores, it’s easy to view it as a brash newcomer. But it seems a case of the old bus story with Chinese brands - nothing for ages, then they all seem to come at once.

Yet Changan UK is no newcomer, and the Deepal S07 electric SUV represents the UK culmination of decades of car building. Based in Chongqing, China, Changan is one of the country’s largest manufacturers, having produced passenger cars since 1984, with 30 million vehicles sold worldwide.

Changan’s UK R&D facility is a huge complex in Birmingham, employing more than 100 engineers. The company says its job is to ensure the Deepal S07 has been tested, validated, and tuned for UK roads and regulations, reflecting British consumer expectations for comfort, performance, and safety.

Its European footprint was established over 20 years ago, and the brand is now building its dealership network—certainly in the Midlands, with its flagship Lookers dealership at the heart of Star City in Birmingham.

It also shares technology with the mighty Mazda brand; the S07 has been developed in collaboration with Mazda’s e-6 platform.

A large car packed with equipment, it is offered in just one model, priced at £39,990. It comes with a seven-year/100,000-mile warranty and an eight-year/120,000-mile battery warranty.

Striking road presence

Designated an SUV, it looks more like a muscular coupé or saloon—as many modern SUVs do—and delivers sleek, aerodynamic styling.

It features frameless doors, flush-mounted, pop-out electric door handles, and a full-width LED light bar. The front end incorporates a shark-nose design and intelligent lighting, while premium touches include 19 or 20-inch alloy wheels and a full-length glass panoramic roof.

Premium interior

The cabin feels solidly built, spacious and airy, enhanced by a panoramic roof, and features vegan-style, power-adjustable seats that are fully supportive, along with soft-touch trim throughout.

A 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen serves as the main infotainment control, which controls features like navigation, infotainment, smartphone connectivity and various apps.

The driver also receives real-time info via an augmented reality head-up display. A 14-speaker audio system is also standard.

On the road

At its heart is a 218PS, 160 kW electric motor driving the rear wheels and producing 320 Nm of torque - which is ideal for towing. The car has the option of a retractable tow bar which allows for up to 1,500kg towing capacity.

That delivers rapid acceleration, hitting 60mph in just 6.7 seconds, and the driver has the option of customising drive modes, from eco through to sport. Eco, obviously, maximises the claimed 295 miles (WLTP) range.

When I picked it up, the charge stood at 91 per cent, with a range of 277 miles and over a lengthy 50-odd mile test drive the range dropped to 225, so range seems pretty accurate on a day with no wipers, lights or heater on the go.

Power comes from a 79.97 kWh battery, which can be DC fast charged from 30 to 80 per cent in approximately 35 minutes.

The suspension and steering have been tuned at the UK R&D facility in Birmingham and deliver a comfortable ride, with sporty performance when asked for. On a mixture of motorway and twisting country lanes, the car’s handling proved impressive, feeling agile and secure on tight curves, while the well-weighted steering offered good driver feedback.

Practicality

Boot space is generous at 500 litres and increases further when the 60/40 split rear seats are folded.

There are numerous storage compartments throughout, while a so-called ‘frunk’ in the space where the engine would normally be is useful for charging cables or small bags.

The vehicle also offers vehicle-to-load (V2L) power output functionality, allowing household electrical items such as a grill or kettle to be plugged into the vehicle.

Safety and warranty

The S07 has received a 5-star Euro NCAP safety rating. It includes a range of driver assistance systems such as adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist. The car is sold with a 7-year or 100,000-mile vehicle warranty and an 8-year or 120,000-mile battery warranty.

Verdict

A polished and surprising debut. The Deepal S07 appears to offer an impressive range, good driving dynamics, a generous warranty and at a competitive sub-£40k price. With a smaller Deepal S05 also imminent, the brand seems certain to grab the car-buying public’s attention.