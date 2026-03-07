Wellington celebrates Charter Day - and most importantly appointment of new ale taster

The annual event, which commemorates the town's market charter that dates back to 1244, featured a host of entertainment - as well as the appointment of key officials, such as the town crier, clerk of the market, and most importantly - ale taster.

The day opened up with street games courtesy of the Board Room Cafe, before traditional dancing from the popular Ironmen and Severn Gilders Morris.

Fresh for this year was a medieval mummers play - The Charter Day Tale, described by organisers as a 'tale of adventure, love, and cheese puns'.

Celebrations and entertainment as Wellington marked its Charter Day. Picture: Dave Bagnall

That was followed by the Manors Court convening for the crucial appointment of key roles.

Celebrations and entertainment as Wellington marked its Charter Day. Picture: Dave Bagnall

Damian Breeze is the town crier, Jerry Baily becomes the ale taster, and Lisa Jinks will be the clerk of the market.

Celebrations and entertainment as Wellington marked its Charter Day. Picture: Dave Bagnall

The final planned activity for the day was the eagerly awaited and hotly contested battle of the bakers hosted at the Pheasant Inn.

Celebrations and entertainment as Wellington marked its Charter Day. Picture: Dave Bagnall

Rob Francis, charter day organiser, said it had been a great occasion to celebrate the modern town, and its history.

Celebrations and entertainment as Wellington marked its Charter Day. Picture: Dave Bagnall

He said: "It has been a great day, the weather was good, the square filled up with people and we had a great atmosphere."

The Ironmen and Severn Gilders Morris performing at Wellington Charter Day. Picture: Dave Bagnall

He added: "It is a brilliant event, a lot of people stop and say it is so good that we are a town that celebrates this sort of thing."

The Ironmen and Severn Gilders Morris performed at Wellington Charter Day. Picture: Dave Bagnall

Mr Francis said the event marked the past as Wellington also looks forward to a bright future with the ongoing renovation of the town's celebrated market expected to pay dividends for residents and visitors in the coming years.

Celebrations and entertainment marked Wellington Charter Day. Picture: Dave Bagnall

He said: "The market is going through an important refurbishment at the moment and it is a massive part of the town and its history. The Charter Day is just one way of celebrating the origins of that in a light-hearted way."

Sally Themans, who runs Love Wellington said it was a great occasion to celebrate history - and the town's local businesses.

She said: "Charter Day is always a great day for our town's heritage. It brings footfall and helps our high street businesses as well as celebrating our rich history."