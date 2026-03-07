‘What a journey’: Award-winning Thai eatery celebrates 10 years in bustling Shropshire town

A much‑loved Thai eatery in Shrewsbury has celebrated a major milestone this month as House of Yum marks its 10th birthday.

Owners Amar and Pabel Saha, who took over the tiny kitchen in Shrewsbury's Market Hall in March 2016, say they are “incredibly proud” of how far the business has come - from a modest eight‑seat set‑up to a thriving operation with a loyal customer base and a second restaurant in Mardol.

In a message to customers, the couple said reaching a decade in business felt like a “huge milestone” for their small team.

House of Yum on Mardol Shrewsbury, with owners Amar and Pabel Saha

“From starting out in 2016 with nothing but the kitchen area and a small seating area of eight, we've worked hard to build a small but wonderful team, extend our seating area and menu, and create a loyal and fantastic customer base,” they said.

Over the past decade, House of Yum has weathered the challenges of the pandemic, expanded its menu, and become a four‑time winner of the Market Trader of the Year award. The couple say the Market Hall community has been central to their journey.

“We are extremely proud to be part of the award‑winning Market Hall,” they added. “What a journey.”

The anniversary comes just a year after the pair opened their second venue on Mardol, transforming the former Sprinters Coffee Shop and Bodytech Health Club into a vibrant evening dining space with a larger menu and cocktail offering.

The new restaurant was fully booked for its opening week and has since become a popular addition to the town’s food scene.

Amar and Pabel say none of their success would have been possible without the support of their staff and customers.

“A huge thank you to our team, who are the backbone of our little business and make sure your experience is great every time you visit,” they said. “And the biggest thanks goes to you, our fantastic customers. Your unwavering support and love for House of Yum has meant we have been able to open our second business and also keep our original spot running.”

The couple say they plan to “celebrate hard” throughout the month as they look ahead to the next decade.

“Here’s to the next 10,” they said.