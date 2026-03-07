From skills to flood defences - what are the challenges and opportunities facing Shropshire business

Entrepreneurs, company owners and staff gathered at the Telford International Centre for the annual Shropshire Business Festival.

Around 70 businesses and other organisations were represented from sectors as diverse as education, sport, digital, tourism and finance.

There were even some alpacas to meet and greet alongside some tigers although they were from the Telford Tigers ice hockey club.

The Shropshire Star went along and asked those attending what they felt were the biggest challenges but also the biggest opportunities for them over the next 12 months.

Joe Lockley, Brightstar Boxing

Joe Lockley is a director and coach with Brightstar Boxing in Shifnal which runs boxing classes for all but with a focus on helping young people overcome issues in their lives. After being founded in 2018, it won charitable status last year.

Joe said: "The challenge is for people to be aware of what we do and not just be viewed as a boxing club but see the wider support we offer and the way we can change young people's lives.

"There is definitely a perception problem. People assume boxing is just for those who are big, tough and strong yet our youngest participant is four and the oldest is in their 70s.

"We are struggling to get people referred in - maybe they're anxious or introverted - but they are the ones who would really gain the most from coming to us. It's about raising the profile through story telling of young people who have really changed their lives and showcasing that.

"Becoming a charity presents a lot of opportunities including to work alongside other sports. We recently created the Telford Sport for Change Alliance where we can offer other sports and train people from disadvantaged communities and we're about to replicate that in Belfast.

"We're doing a lot of wider work to build the sporting infrastructure to tie in with other sectors such as education. We want to prove the model works first in Telford and if it does, which I think it will, it can be replicated in other communities."

Tom Hughes, Chrisbeon