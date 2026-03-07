Shropshire exotic vet practice wins national recognition for bunny care

Evolution Exotics Referrals in Cleobury Mortimer has been named Rabbit Friendly Practice of the Year in the Burgess Excel Vet Awards, and shortlisted for Guinea Pig Friendly Practice of the Year.

The award is presented annually by Burgess Pet Care to a "veterinary practice that has demonstrated excellence in the care and treatment of rabbits" and "has shown an unwavering commitment to rabbit health and welfare".

Owner and lead vet Marie Kubiak, who was shortlisted in Burgess's Rabbit Vet of the Year category too, said the whole team was "really proud" of the recognition.

"It is a national award that all practices can be entered for, and we were very lucky that our clients voted for us in their droves."