Hobsons Brewery to brew its first International Women’s Day Beer

The special cask beer, named Six Sirens, brings together the creativity, curiosity and collaboration of women who work at the brewery alongside invited guests taking part in the brew day.

“The project aims to champion women in beer, highlight their growing presence in the industry, and open the doors for others to get hands‑on with the brewing process” commented Kate Pearce, Commercial Director at Hobsons.

Under the guidance of renowned brewer Nadia Spencer, the group has designed a recipe featuring Amarillo, Godiva and Boadicea hops. The result will be a bright, pale 4% beer with vibrant orange‑citrus notes—crafted to be both refreshing and expressive of the spirit behind the collaboration.

From Left Bonnie Simmonds and April Graver from Hobsons Brewery in the brewhouse

Six female staff members from office‑based roles have shaped the concept, name and design of the beer. Their involvement inspired the name Six Sirens, and the accompanying pump‑clip artwork reflects the energy and unity behind the brew.

This year’s release will be a small‑batch 14‑barrel brew, producing around 50 casks available from late February—perfectly timed to appear on bars for International Women’s Day on Sunday, March 8.

As part of the initiative, Hobsons is supporting the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, which is raising money for a new cancer treatment centre in Telford. A portion of proceeds from Six Sirens will contribute to this important appeal. Hop supplier Charles Faram have kindly donated hops for the charity beer.

To mark the beer’s release, Hobsons will host a celebratory event at the Tap Room on Friday, March 13, featuring tastings of Six Sirens, street‑food pairings, and a talk from writer and beer communicator Laura Hadland.